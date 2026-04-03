Bangladesh cuts working hours to save energy amid Middle East crisis

(AFP) - Bangladesh has launched fresh measures to curb energy consumption, cutting office hours and trimming public spending as conflict in the Middle East disrupts global fuel markets and strains power supply in the South Asian nation, reports AFP.

Officials said the steps approved by cabinet aim to stabilise the energy situation in Bangladesh, heavily dependent on fuel imports and battered by price volatility and supply uncertainty from the US-Israeli war with Iran.

Under the new rules, government offices will run from 9 am to 4 pm, while markets and shopping centres must shut by 6 pm to reduce electricity use.

The government has also ordered cuts in non-essential public expenditure and urged lower power consumption in industry, with curbs on excessive lighting, for example.

The education ministry will issue guidelines for schools from Sunday, with options such as adjusting timetables and shifting to online classes being considered.

