'Long live the Shah': Iranian diaspora back war at Washington rally

WASHINGTON (United States) (AFP) – More than 1,000 people of Iranian descent gathered in the US capital to voice support for the war, riding on calls to bring back Iran's exiled crown prince who has emerged as a figure of intense interest.

Reza Pahlavi, the US-based son of Iran's last shah who was ousted by the 1979 Islamic revolution, has positioned himself as a potential transitional leader following the killing of Tehran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes last month.

The rally on the lawn of the National Mall, not far from the White House, was a sea of Iranian and American flags, with chants of "USA! USA!" and "Javid shah" ("Long live the shah") bolstering the crowd, along with songs in Persian.

The former crown prince entered the global spotlight during anti-government protests in Iran, which peaked in January, where "Pahlavi will return" was among the slogans chanted nationwide.

"I agree with the war, because I think it was the only option," said Sharita Kord, a 25-year-old nurse from New York City who grew up in Iran.

As for whether 65-year-old Pahlavi should return to power, Kord said: "In this situation, you don't have any other choices."

Naz Riz, a 53-year-old attendee wearing a red "Make Iran Great Again" hat, called the conflict in Iran a "rescue operation" coordinated by Israel and the United States.

"They're like cockroaches. They're everywhere," Riz told AFP, referring to those in power in Iran.

'THE BEST OPTION'

Riz said she left Iran almost 30 years ago and thinks Pahlavi returning to power would be "the best option right now" to ensure a democratic transition in the country.

Nissam Crowe, another rally attendee, agreed, saying: "We want democracy. We want freedom."

The 57-year-old from Virginia was critical of the Iranian leadership, calling them "not the government for the people."

While Pahlavi was not at the rally as he was attending the CPAC conservative political conference in Texas, his wife and daughter both addressed the crowd.

Not all supporters of the Iran war back Pahlavi outright, however.

"I'm not a direct supporter of Pahlavi," Ehsan Terani, 45, of Montreal, told AFP.

"At least for the transition period, I don't think there is any other alternative."

She added that after the transition phase, she hopes to see "free elections so people can choose the ruling group."