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'UN diplomat' resigns, warns of possible nuclear strikes in Iran amid rising tensions

'UN diplomat' resigns, warns of possible nuclear strikes in Iran amid rising tensions
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Summary The startling claims of an alleged diplomat have triggered widespread international concern, although the reports remain unverified

NEW YORK (Web Desk) - A diplomat allegedly linked to the United Nations has resigned and leaked sensitive information amid the US-Israel attack on Iran.

The startling claims of diplomat have triggered widespread international concern, although the reports remain unverified.

According to reports, the individual alleged that the United Nations is reviewing contingency preparations amid fears of a potential use of nuclear weapons against Iran.

The purported leak has raised alarm due to the gravity of the claims and their potential global implications.

In a statement attributed to the alleged official, it was warned that the world is underestimating the seriousness of the situation.

The individual claimed that a nuclear strike on a major city such as Tehran would result in catastrophic humanitarian consequences.

Highlighting the human cost, the statement noted that Tehran is home to nearly 10 million people, including civilians, families, and children, underscoring the scale of devastation such an attack could cause.

The alleged diplomat said he resigned in refusal to be part of what they described as a potential “crime against humanity,” and chose to disclose the information publicly in an effort to prevent a large-scale tragedy.

The statement also called on the international community to take the matter seriously and act urgently to reduce the risk of war.

It further claimed that recent protests in the United States saw large numbers of people demonstrating against war policies, reflecting growing public concern over the possibility of conflict and nuclear escalation.

However, no official or credible sources have confirmed these allegations. The United Nations has not issued any statement supporting the existence of such plans or preparations.

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Iran-US-Israel war United Nations (UN) International

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