'No Kings' protests escalate in US, dozens arrested after clashes

LOS ANGELES (Dunya News) - The protests linked to the “No Kings” movement have escalated across the United States, with thousands of demonstrators taking to the streets in Los Angeles.

Authorities issued a security alert as tensions rose during the demonstrations.

Clashes were reported in downtown Los Angeles, where protesters and police confronted each other in increasingly volatile scenes.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, some protesters threw stones, bottles, and chunks of concrete, further inflaming the situation.

Conditions worsened near the Metropolitan Detention Center, where the standoff became particularly tense.

A heavy police presence was deployed to contain the unrest, and at least 75 individuals were arrested following the violent clashes.

It is the third time in less than a year that Americans have taken to the streets as part of a grassroots movement called "No Kings," the most vocal and visual conduit for opposition to Trump since he began his second term in January 2025.

Now they have something new to fume over — the war against Iran that US launched alongside Israel, with ever-shifting goals and timelines for completion.

Protests took place in Illinois, Florida, New York, Michigan, Minnesota and even spilt beyond the US borders, including in Rome, Italy; Madrid, Spain, and Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Outside the United States, Americans living abroad kicked off the day’s demonstrations alongside their neighbors in France, Portugal, Germany, Italy and Greece.

A massive, although unrelated, demonstration against the far-right also took place in the United Kingdom.