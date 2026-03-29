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Iran warns US troops could become 'shark food' if ground invasion occurs

Iran warns US troops could become 'shark food' if ground invasion occurs
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Summary Iran has warned that any US ground invasion would face severe consequences, with troops described as “shark food” in the Persian Gulf. Tehran has strengthened defenses nationwide and along strategic b

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iran has issued a strong warning that any US attempt at a ground invasion would have severe consequences for American forces, saying they could become “shark food” in the Persian Gulf. Tehran stressed it is fully prepared to respond to any act of aggression.
 
Lieutenant Colonel Ibrahim Zulfiqari, spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, criticised President Donald Trump, calling him “Israel’s foot soldier” and suggesting he is under Mossad pressure due to the Epstein case. Zulfiqari warned that any ground operation or attempt to occupy Iranian territory would fail.
 
The warning comes amid media reports that the Pentagon is preparing for possible weeks-long ground operations in Iran. Iranian officials said Trump’s repeated threats to seize key islands in the Gulf are unrealistic and would not succeed.
 
In response, Iran has strengthened its defensive positions across the country, including along the southwestern border with Iraq and in the southeastern regions near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where US military bases are located, to counter any potential attack.

 

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