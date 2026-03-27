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Middle East tensions: Air travel begin to improve as flights resume

Middle East tensions: Air travel begin to improve as flights resume
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Summary Flight operations affected by Middle East tensions are gradually improving, with airlines like Qatar Airways resuming services

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Air travel disrupted by ongoing tensions in the Middle East has started to show signs of recovery, with several airlines gradually restoring their operations.

Airport sources confirmed that Qatar Airways has begun expanding its flight operations and plans to resume dozens of services to Pakistan and other countries over the next two weeks.

Passenger traffic on inbound flights from the Middle East remains high, while outbound flights from Pakistan are operating with relatively low occupancy due to continued uncertainty in the region.

Sources added that more than 2,400 flights have been cancelled over the past 28 days from airports across the country, including Allama Iqbal International Airport, as a result of the regional crisis.

Meanwhile, other major carriers such as Emirates and Kuwait Airways have also resumed limited operations.

Despite improvements, flight disruptions persist. On Friday alone, 11 flights to and from destinations including Dubai, Bahrain, Najaf, Al-Qassim, Sharjah, Doha, Kuwait, Riyadh and Dammam were cancelled at Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Cancellations were also reported in other cities, with 15 flights cancelled in Karachi, 13 in Islamabad, eight in Peshawar and three in Multan.

 

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