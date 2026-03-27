Iran condemns Minab school attack; UN rights chief calls it visceral horror

(Web Desk) – Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday strongly condemned what he described as a joint United States-Israeli attack on a school in southern Iran, telling an emergency session of the United Nations Human Rights Council that the incident amounted to a grave violation of international law.

The emergency session was convened at the request of Iran, China and Cuba following reports of an attack on a school in Minab that allegedly killed at least 175 students and teachers, reported Al Jazeera.

Addressing the council, Araghchi said Iran was facing an “illegal war imposed by two bullying nuclear-armed regimes,” referring to the United States and Israel. He described the conflict as a “blatantly unjustified and brutal war of aggression.”

The Iranian foreign minister said that the escalation came despite ongoing diplomatic engagement between Tehran and Washington over Iran’s nuclear programme. He accused the United States of “betraying diplomacy,” saying the alleged attack took place on February 28 while talks were still underway.

Highlighting the human toll, Araghchi described the reported strike on the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab as one of the most harrowing examples of the conflict. He alleged that more than 175 students and teachers were killed in what he called a “calculated phased assault.”

Iran urged the council to take urgent action, warning that failure to respond would further erode international norms and accountability.

The United States and Israel have not immediately responded to the allegations.

“VISCERAL HORROR”



UN rights chief Volker Turk, speaking to the UN’s Human Rights Council, said “the bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab evoked a visceral horror”.

“The onus is on those who carried out the attack to investigate it promptly, impartially, transparently and thoroughly,” he said.

“Senior US officials have said the strike is under investigation. I call for that process to be concluded as soon as possible, and for its findings to be made public. There must be justice for the terrible harm done,” said Turk.