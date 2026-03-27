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UAE willing to join international force to reopen Strait of Hormuz, FT reports

UAE willing to join international force to reopen Strait of Hormuz, FT reports
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Summary The UAE is trying to push dozens of countries to create a “Hormuz Security Force” to defend the strait from Iranian attacks.

(Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has told the U.S. and other Western allies it would participate in a multinational maritime taskforce to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The UAE is trying to push dozens of countries to create a “Hormuz Security Force” to defend the strait from Iranian attacks and escort shipping, the report added.

The UAE has faced more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region, including Israel.

Several U.S. allies have ⁠said they have no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, rebuffing a Trump request for military support to keep the vital waterway open.

France said on Thursday it had held talks with around 35 countries seeking partners and proposals for a mission to reopen the strait, but only once the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ends.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas, spiking energy prices and fuelling global inflation fears.

The UAE has faced more Iranian attacks than any other country in the region, including Israel.

Several U.S. allies have ⁠said they have no immediate plans to send ships to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, rebuffing a Trump request for military support to keep the vital waterway open.

France said on Thursday it had held talks with around 35 countries seeking partners and proposals for a mission to reopen the strait, but only once the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran ends.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, which carries about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas, spiking energy prices and fuelling global inflation fears.
 

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