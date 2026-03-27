Last image of Ayatollah Khamenei released by Iranian media

TEHRAN (Dunya News) - Iranian authorities have released the final image of martyred Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, captured just moments before his martyrdom.

The last picture of Ayatollah Khamenei was shared by Iranian media, showing him reciting the Holy Quran.

The image was reportedly taken through a CCTV camera only moments before his martyrdom.

It is noteworthy that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred on February 28 in attacks carried out by the United States and Israel.

Following his martyrdom, his son Mojtaba Khamenei has assumed the role of Iran’s Supreme Leader.