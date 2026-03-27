Dubai flooded by extreme rain as deadly storms sweep through UAE

(Dunya News) - The UAE is bracing for one final wave of unstable weather, with heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hail expected through Friday, March 27, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

UAE authorities have issued alerts and urged caution, particularly in Abu Dhabi, before conditions begin to improve from Saturday, with clearer skies and cooler temperatures forecast.

Residents across the United Arab Emirates reported flashes of lightning, booming thunder, and heavy downpours as an intense weather system swept through major cities overnight on Thursday into early Friday morning (March 27), triggering alerts.

According to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), unstable conditions driven by a low-pressure system have brought repeated waves of rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms across the country.

Heavy rainfall has led to flooding on sections of Emirates Road( Bypass Road) impacting traffic flow across the emirate.

Ras Al Khaimah Police said overflow from Al Beeh valley and Qada’a valley has pushed water onto the highway, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Motorists have been urged to slow down, maintain safe distances and avoid valleys and low-lying areas. Authorities also advised using alternative routes, as patrol teams remain on site to manage traffic and ensure safety.

