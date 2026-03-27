Iranian military says 800 US troops killed, 17 bases destroyed

TEHRAN (Dunya News) — An Iranian military spokesperson claimed significant casualties and damage inflicted on US and Israeli forces since the start of the ongoing conflict.

The spokesperson said 800 American soldiers have been killed and 5,000 injured, while 1,321 Israeli troops have also lost their lives.

The spokesperson said that 17 US military bases have been destroyed and described the relocation of US personnel to hotels as a humiliating retreat.

“The failure of the US military strategy has damaged its credibility. We will not allow the Americans to leave until our demands are met,” the spokesperson said.

Earlier statements from the Iranian military advised Gulf states to expel US forces from their bases. “If they do not, we will inflict further damage on these bases,” the spokesperson added. Iranian forces are reportedly tracking US soldiers who have taken shelter in hotels, which Tehran considers U.S.-occupied locations.

The spokesperson also claimed that US F-35 fighter jets are no longer secure and that the strategic Strait of Hormuz is no longer under its previous control, signaling a shift in regional military dynamics.

