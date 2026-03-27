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Israel claims killing Iran navy commander Alireza Tangsiri in air strike

Israel claims killing Iran navy commander Alireza Tangsiri in air strike
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Summary Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a video statement that Tangsiri was killed on Wednesday night in an air strike that targeted “senior officers of the naval command”

(Web Desk) – Israel has claimed that Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy commander Alireza Tangsiri has been killed in an air strike.

Al Jazeera reported that Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a video statement that Tangsiri was killed on Wednesday night in an air strike that targeted “senior officers of the naval command”.

He stated that Tangsiri was killed along with other senior officers of the Iranian Navy; however, he did not provide the names or the number of those officers.

Katz said Tangsiri was directly involved in laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz and in actions aimed at blocking the movement of commercial ships.

So far, Iran has not officially confirmed or denied the Israeli claim regarding the death of commander Tangsiri.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Tangsiri was playing a key role in efforts to block the Strait of Hormuz.

He said that the killing of Tangsiri was another example of close cooperation between Israel and the United States.

Despite backchannel ceasefire efforts by US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu warned that Israeli forces would continue to target sites in Iran with full force.

 

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