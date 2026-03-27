Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign deal on defence cooperation, Zelenskiy says

Updated on
Summary Zelenskiy said the agreement was signed ahead of a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince.
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on defence cooperation that lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation and investments, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
Zelenskiy, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, said the agreement was signed ahead of a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
"We are ready to share our expertise and systems with Saudi Arabia and to work together to strengthen the protection of lives," Zelenskiy said on the Telegram app.