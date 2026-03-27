Ukraine, Saudi Arabia sign deal on defence cooperation, Zelenskiy says

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on defence cooperation that lays the foundation for future contracts, technological cooperation and investments, President ⁠Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Zelenskiy, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, said the agreement was signed ahead of a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed ⁠bin Salman.

"We are ready to share our expertise and systems with Saudi ⁠Arabia and to work together to strengthen the protection ⁠of lives," Zelenskiy said on the ⁠Telegram app.

