Ukraine's Zelenskiy arrives in Saudi Arabia for 'important meetings'

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he had arrived in Saudi Arabia and would hold "important meetings", part of an effort to bolster ties with Middle East countries amid the Iran war.

Kyiv is offering its air-defence expertise and drone technology to countries in ⁠the region reeling from Iranian strikes.

It hopes in return, Zelenskiy has said, for support in its war against Russia.

"Arrived in Saudi Arabia. Important meetings are scheduled. We appreciate the support and support those who are ready to work with us to ensure security," Zelenskiy wrote on ⁠X.

Also Read: Zelenskiy says Ukraine wants money, technology in return for Middle East drone help

Rustem Umerov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, accompanied Zelenskiy on the visit.

Ukraine has sent teams of experts to Qatar, the ⁠United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, Zelenskiy said recently, and wants money and technology in return for ⁠the assistance.

With the war against Russia now in its fifth year, Ukrainian forces face ⁠a new spring offensive by Moscow as US-backed peace talks have stalled.