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Fuel shortages grip India as queues form for petrol and diesel

Fuel shortages grip India as queues form for petrol and diesel
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Summary India faces a growing fuel crisis as long queues form at petrol and diesel stations, exposing public frustration and criticism of government energy planning.

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – India is facing severe fuel shortages, with long queues forming at petrol and diesel stations across the country, following an earlier gas crisis.

The shortages have exposed flaws in the country’s energy planning and policies, leaving citizens frustrated and anxious. Police have been deployed at petrol stations to manage crowds and prevent unrest.

Citizens criticised the Modi government for what they describe as mismanagement, reporting 24-hour queues at pumps and growing concern over the availability of fuel. While the government maintains that there is no shortage, public frustration continues as long lines persist.

Many urban residents are reportedly reconsidering returning to smaller towns or villages after witnessing the fuel shortages in major cities.

 

 

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