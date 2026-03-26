Pakistani among two die as missile debris falls in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI (Dunya News) - The authorities in Abu Dhabi have confirmed that a Pakistani national was among two people killed after debris from an intercepted missile fell on Suwaihan Street, highlighting the growing risks faced by expatriate communities amid escalating regional tensions.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the incident occurred when air defence systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile.

However, falling debris struck a public area, killing two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality and injuring three others, including an Emirati, a Jordanian and an Indian national.

Emergency services responded immediately, with the Abu Dhabi Media Office confirming that rescue and security teams were swiftly deployed to the scene.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

Also Read: 2 dead, 3 injured in Abu Dhabi due to 'falling debris' from missile interception

The development comes as tensions intensify across the United Arab Emirates, where authorities say attacks attributed to Iran have continued since February 28.

On Thursday alone, UAE air defence intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 drones.

Since the start of the conflict, hundreds of projectiles have been intercepted, but casualties have included multiple foreign nationals.

Officials confirmed that at least eight expatriates—including Pakistanis—have lost their lives, while several others from Pakistan are among the injured.

The UAE Ministry of Defence stated it remains fully prepared to counter threats and ensure national security.

Authorities emphasized that investigations are ongoing, with further details expected, as the situation continues to evolve within a broader regional security crisis.