US proposal to end war is 'one-sided', door to diplomacy still open, Iranian official says

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s initial response to the U.S. proposal to end the war, which was conveyed to Pakistan, was that it was "one-sided and unfair", a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, adding that a path forward might still be ⁠found if realism prevailed in Washington.

The official said the proposal "was reviewed in detail on Wednesday night by senior Iranian officials and the representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader".

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"In brief, the proposal suggests that Iran would relinquish its ability to ⁠defend itself in exchange for a vague plan to lift sanctions," he said, adding that the proposal lacked the minimum ⁠requirements for success.

He said there was "still no arrangement for negotiations, and no plan for talks ⁠appears realistic at this stage", while Turkiye and Pakistan were trying to ⁠help "establish common ground between Iran and the United States and reduce differences".