Iran denies talks with US, Trump insists they want deal so badly

(Web Desk) - Iran has dismissed a US plan to pause the war in the Middle East and launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said on state TV that his government had not engaged in talks to end the war – “and we do not plan on any negotiations”.

Speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat.

That came after a report from Iranian state TV’s English-language broadcaster quoting an anonymous official as saying Iran rejected the US’s ceasefire proposal and had its own demands for an end to the fighting, the Associated Press reports.

CONFLICTING MESSAGES ABOUT

Earlier, two officials from Pakistan – which transmitted the US plan to Iran – described the 15-point proposal broadly.

Trump says Iran negotiators fear being 'killed by own people'

US President Donald Trump insisted that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.

Earlier, two officials from Pakistan – which transmitted the US plan to Iran – described the 15-point proposal broadly.

Trump says Iran negotiators fear being 'killed by own people'

US President Donald Trump insisted that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side.

"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.

Iran has rejected a US-backed proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, insisting it will determine the timing and terms of any ceasefire on its own.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster Press TV, a senior political-security official said Tehran had responded negatively to the proposal, signaling no immediate willingness to halt hostilities.

The official stressed that Iran would not allow Donald Trump to dictate when the war should end, adding that any decision to stop fighting would depend solely on Iran’s conditions being met.

“Iran will end the war when it decides to do so,” the official said, underscoring Tehran’s position.

USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN STRIKES IRANIAN TARGETS

US Central Command said on Wednesday the USS Abraham Lincoln is continuing flight operations against military targets in Iran while sailing in regional waters.

UAE condemns Hezbollah-linked terrorist plot in Kuwait

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed on Wednesday condemned a foiled terrorist plot in Kuwait linked to Hezbollah, affirmed full solidarity with Kuwait.

RUSSIA PREPARING DRONE SHIPMENTS TO IRAN: FT

Russia is close to completing phased shipments of drones, medicine and food to Iran, according to Western intelligence reports, in what could mark Moscow’s first provision of lethal support to Tehran since the start of the war, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Senior Russian and Iranian officials began secretly discussing the delivery of drones days after Israel and the United States launched attacks on Iran, two officials briefed on the intelligence told the FT.

The shipments began in early March and are expected to be completed by the end of the month, the report said.

Russia, a close ally of Iran, has already provided support including satellite imagery, targeting data and intelligence assistance, according to people familiar with the matter.

