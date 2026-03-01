White House says talks with Iran still ongoing as Tehran rebuffs US plan

(Web Desk) - White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday afternoon that talks between Washington and Tehran are still ongoing.

She warned that President Trump will "unleash hell" if a peace deal is not made.

Leavitt said the United States and Iran are still engaged in peace talks, despite Iranian state media reporting Tehran had rejected Washington's plan to end the war.

"Talks continue. They are productive," Leavitt said when asked about the Iranian report, adding that there were "elements of truth" to media reports on the details of a 15-point U.S. plan setting out demands on Tehran.

Trump is ready to "unleash hell" on Iran if Tehran does not accept a deal to end the war in the Middle East, the White House warned on Wednesday.

"If Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment, if they fail to understand that they have been defeated militarily and will continue to be, President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a briefing.

"President Trump does not bluff and he is prepared to unleash hell," Leavitt said. "Iran should not miscalculate again."

Iran's state-owned Press TV says the regime has rejected a list of points sent by the Trump administration via an intermediary in a bid to get peace talks going. Tehran has mocked the Trump administration for "negotiating with yourselves," but said earlier that it was reviewing terms for potential negotiations.

The Pentagon is expected to send service members and hardware from the Army's 82nd Airborne Division to the Middle East, according to two sources, bolstering the U.S. military presence in the region as President Trump considers using ground forces in a war he claims is already won.