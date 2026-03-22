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Over 1,100 flogged, 6 executed as Taliban intensify punishments across Afghanistan

Over 1,100 flogged, 6 executed as Taliban intensify punishments across Afghanistan
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Summary The Taliban regime reportedly flogged at least 1,186 individuals between March 2025 and March 2026, while six people were publicly executed under qisas (retributive justice).

KABUL (Web Desk) – Corporal punishments continue across Afghanistan, according to statements and data compiled by exiled Afghan journalists.

The Taliban regime reportedly flogged at least 1,186 individuals between March 2025 and March 2026, while six people were publicly executed under qisas (retributive justice).

These punishments were carried out in dozens of provinces, including Kabul, Herat, Balkh, Kandahar, Nangarhar, Khost, Badakhshan, Paktia, Paktika, and Faryab.

Statements from Taliban courts indicate that corporal punishments increased during the final months of the past year, with nearly 100 women among those flogged. Several punishments were carried out in public places.

Human rights activists say the rise in such punishments raises serious concerns about due process and fundamental freedoms, and contributes to an atmosphere of fear in society.
 

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