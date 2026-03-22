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Britain sees no evidence that Iran is targeting Europe with missiles

Britain sees no evidence that Iran is targeting Europe with missiles
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Summary On Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces posted on social media that ⁠Iran has missiles "that can reach London, Paris or Berlin". "There is no assessment to substantiate what's being said," Reed said

LONDON (Reuters) – British cabinet minister Steve Reed said on Sunday that there was no ‌assessment that backed claims Iran is planning to strike Europe with ballistic missiles, or that it even has ​the capacity to do so.

On Saturday, the Israel Defence Forces posted on social media that ⁠Iran has missiles "that can reach London, Paris or Berlin".

"There is no assessment to substantiate what's being said," British Housing Secretary Reed told the BBC.

"I'm not aware of any assessment at all that they are even trying to target Europe, let alone that they ​could if they tried."

In a separate interview with Sky News, ‌Reed ⁠said that US President Trump spoke for himself when he threatened to "obliterate" Iran's power plants if Tehran did not fully reopen the Strait of ​Hormuz within 48 ​hours.

Asked to ⁠define Britain's position on Trump's deadline, Reed said: "The US president is perfectly capable of speaking for himself and defending what ⁠it is that he's saying."

"We're not going to be dragged into the war, but we will ⁠protect our own interests in the region. ​We will work with our allies to de-escalate the situation."

 

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