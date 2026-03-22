Saudi Arabia orders Iranian military attache, four embassy staff to leave

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia informed Iran's military attache, his assistant and three members ​of the embassy staff that they must ‌leave the kingdom within 24 hours after being declared persona non grata, the Saudi foreign ministry said on ​Saturday, citing what it described as continued ​Iranian attacks on Saudi territory.

Saudi Arabia has ⁠come under attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones since the start of US-Israeli war on Iran, the vast majority of which have been intercepted, authorities said.

The ministry said in a statement that continued Iranian ​attacks would lead to further escalation and have "significant ​consequences" for current and future relations.

On Wednesday, the Saudi foreign ‌minister ⁠said the kingdom reserved the right to act militarily against Iran and any trust with Tehran had been shattered following recent attacks.

Saudi Arabia and ​Iran re-established ​diplomatic ties ⁠in 2023 as part of an effort to calm tensions after years of ​enmity that saw them back opposing ​political ⁠and military factions in the region.

The US-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's subsequent attacks on Gulf neighbours ⁠have ​disrupted oil and natural gas ​exports from the Middle East and forced production stoppages.