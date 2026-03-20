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Israel blocks Palestinians from Al-Aqsa prayers on Eid

Israel blocks Palestinians from Al-Aqsa prayers on Eid
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Summary On Eid, Israeli forces barred Palestinians from Al-Aqsa Mosque, using tear gas and batons; worshippers forced to pray outside as regional tensions rise.

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM (Dunya News) - In occupied Jerusalem, Israeli forces prevented Palestinians from performing Eid prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, continuing a pattern of restrictions even on the religious occasion.

Eyewitnesses reported that Israeli forces used tear gas and batons to block worshippers from entering, while Israeli authorities closed the mosque compound, maintaining restrictions on religious observance.

A large number of Palestinians were denied access to pray inside the mosque, with several individuals affected by the force used to disperse the crowd.

Experts warn that escalating tensions at this sacred site could trigger further clashes in the region.

Palestinians were compelled to pray outside the mosque due to the access restrictions.

Meanwhile, in Lebanon, Israeli forces continued attacks on Eid, reportedly targeting journalists as well, highlighting ongoing military aggression in the region.

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