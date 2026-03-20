Eid amid conflict: Iran, Lebanon, Palestine witness violence as missile strikes escalate

TEHRAN, WASHINGTON, RIYADH (Dunya News) - The 21st day of conflict in the Middle East sees citizens in Iran, Lebanon, and Palestine observing Eid-ul-Fitr under the shadow of US and Israeli attacks. Despite the religious occasion, Iranian forces struck Israel’s largest oil refinery in retaliation, cutting electricity, while an American F-35 fighter jet also became a target. The ongoing assaults have resulted in numerous civilian casualties across the region.

In Iran, the 30th day of fasting is being observed, with Eid celebrations planned for tomorrow, amid continued US-Israeli attacks on civilian sites, which experts say violate international law. Since the conflict began on February 28, 3,186 people have died in Iran, including at least 210 children and 1,394 civilians. The casualties also include 1,153 military personnel, with 639 deaths yet to be classified.

Lebanon has also suffered nearly a thousand deaths, with thousands injured and millions displaced. In Palestine, Israeli forces barred Muslims from performing Eid prayers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, leading worshippers to pray outside its premises.

The United States is preparing to deploy additional military assets to the region, including 4,000 Marines and sailors, with naval forces approaching capable of ground attacks.

Bloomberg reports that 16 US aircraft have been destroyed in the Iran conflict, including 10 Reaper drones and six manned fighter jets, in addition to three jets lost to friendly fire in Kuwait and one KC-135 tanker destroyed during a refueling operation, killing all six crew members. Another five KC-135 refueling aircraft were damaged by Iranian missile strikes in Saudi Arabia, while Iran has destroyed nine US drones, including one with a ballistic missile over Jordan.

In Lebanon, Israeli missile strikes and bombings killed four civilians, with a journalist narrowly escaping. Hezbollah retaliated by targeting Israeli military bases, destroying a bulldozer and claiming further attacks on troops in southern Lebanon.

Iran’s missile retaliation targeted Israel’s Haifa oil refinery, interrupting the city’s electricity supply. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that any further attacks on Iran’s infrastructure would not be tolerated, emphasizing that compensation for civilian damages must be a condition for any resolution.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed to have targeted an American F-35 stealth aircraft at 2:50 a.m., suggesting it was likely destroyed, demonstrating improved air defense capabilities. A video released by Iran showed the aircraft being targeted, while US Central Command stated the jet, on a combat mission over Iran, was forced to make an emergency landing and landed safely; investigations are ongoing.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called the Israeli government “state-sponsored terrorism” and warned that US aggression and the assassination of the Supreme Leader have set a dangerous precedent undermining international law, criticizing the global community’s silence.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told international media that South Pars attacks were conducted by Israel but halted further action due to former US President Donald Trump’s intervention. He claimed that Iran’s missile and uranium enrichment capabilities have been neutralized and suggested that the war could end sooner than anticipated.