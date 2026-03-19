Iran claims first-ever strike on F-35 as US stealth fighter jet makes emergency landing

TEHRAN/WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – Iran has claimed it struck and seriously damaged a United States F-35 fighter jet in what it described as a historic first, as Washington confirmed the aircraft made an emergency landing after sustaining damage during a combat mission.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two sides, now nearing its third week. Conflicting narratives from Tehran and Washington have raised questions over the extent of the damage and the fate of the aircraft.

According to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the stealth jet was targeted by its Aerospace Force air defence systems at approximately 2:50am local time over central Iran. In an official statement, the IRGC said the aircraft was “struck and seriously damaged”, adding that the fate of the jet remained unclear and was under investigation. It further claimed there was a “high possibility” the aircraft may have crashed.

Iranian officials also linked the incident to what they described as recent improvements in their integrated air defence network, stating the operation followed the interception of more than 125 US and Israeli drones. Footage circulated on social media purportedly shows a missile striking an aerial target, with captions calling it a “world first”.

The moment of the destruction of the F35 fighter over the sky of Iran pic.twitter.com/GH2Iyv5IAA — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) March 19, 2026

US response

The United States has acknowledged that one of its F-35 aircraft sustained damage while flying a combat mission over Iran but has not confirmed it was shot down. A spokesperson for US Central Command, Captain Tim Hawkins, said the jet was forced to make an emergency landing at a nearby base.

“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition. This incident is under investigation,” Hawkins said.

US officials have not provided details on the extent of the damage or the exact cause, but earlier reports indicated the aircraft had been hit by hostile fire. The Pentagon has launched a formal investigation into the incident.

Rising tensions

If confirmed as a successful strike, the incident would mark the first time Iran has hit an actively flying US fighter jet since hostilities began in late February. The conflict escalated following a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran on February 28, which has reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths.

Iran has since retaliated with a series of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and locations across the region hosting US military assets, including sites in Jordan, Iraq and Gulf states. The exchanges have caused casualties, infrastructure damage and disruptions to global aviation and energy markets.

Despite Iran’s claims, US officials have maintained that their campaign has significantly degraded Tehran’s military capabilities. Earlier on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said American forces had “flattened” Iran’s air defences and were “winning decisively”.

F35 profile

The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter developed by Lockheed Martin and widely regarded as one of the most advanced combat aircraft in service. Designed to evade radar detection and operate in heavily contested environments, the jet is used extensively by both US and Israeli forces in current operations.

Each aircraft costs approximately $100 million, underscoring the potential strategic and financial implications of any confirmed damage or loss.

The United States has already recorded other aviation losses during the conflict, though not all due to enemy action. Three F-15 fighter jets were previously downed by friendly fire in Kuwait, while a KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashed in western Iraq, killing all six crew members on board.