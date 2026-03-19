UK PM Starmer assures Qatari leader of British solidarity after Iran attacks

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani that Britain would continue to stand with Qatar and its gulf allies, during a call between the two following Iranian attacks ⁠on Qatar's gas infrastructure.

"The prime minister began by condemning the Iranian strikes on Qatari energy facilities overnight," a readout of the meeting issued by Starmer's office said.

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"He (Starmer) said that such reckless attacks on critical infrastructure risk ⁠pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the severe economic impacts being felt globally, including in the UK.

"Discussing ⁠the ongoing defensive support the UK is providing to our partners in the region, ⁠the prime minister was clear that the UK would continue ⁠to stand with Qatar and all our allies in the Gulf."