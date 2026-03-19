UK PM Starmer assures Qatari leader of British solidarity after Iran attacks

Summary Starmer says that such reckless attacks on critical infrastructure risk pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the economic impacts
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday told Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani that Britain would continue to stand with Qatar and its gulf allies, during a call between the two following Iranian attacks on Qatar's gas infrastructure.
"The prime minister began by condemning the Iranian strikes on Qatari energy facilities overnight," a readout of the meeting issued by Starmer's office said.
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"He (Starmer) said that such reckless attacks on critical infrastructure risk pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the severe economic impacts being felt globally, including in the UK.
"Discussing the ongoing defensive support the UK is providing to our partners in the region, the prime minister was clear that the UK would continue to stand with Qatar and all our allies in the Gulf."