Saudi Arabia announces Eid-ul-Fitr on March 20 as Shawwal crescent not sighted

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Saudi Arabia has officially announced that Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on Friday, March 20, after the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted anywhere in the Kingdom.

The decision comes after extensive observations across multiple regions and a comprehensive review of reports submitted to the authorities. Consequently, the holy month of Ramadan will complete 30 days this year.

Authorities convened moon-sighting committees and observatories in various cities to search for the crescent marking the beginning of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. These efforts were carried out in coordination with astronomers and local observers, as part of the Kingdom’s established process for confirming Islamic dates.

Shawwal moon sighting

The Saudi Supreme Court had earlier called upon citizens and residents to participate in the moon sighting and report any credible observations. Despite these appeals and widespread monitoring, no verified testimony of the crescent sighting was received from any part of the country.

Officials confirmed that all submissions and observational data from observatories and regional moon-sighting committees were carefully examined. The absence of confirmed sightings led to the continuation of Ramazan for a full 30 days, in accordance with Islamic tradition.

Following the review process, the Supreme Court formally declared that the first day of Shawwal 1447 AH will fall on Friday, March 20, marking the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr across Saudi Arabia. The announcement aligns with the Kingdom’s reliance on verified testimonies and institutional observations to determine key dates in the Islamic calendar.

Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the most significant Islamic festivals, is observed at the conclusion of Ramazan, a month of fasting, prayer, and reflection for Muslims worldwide. The confirmation of the date sets the stage for nationwide preparations, including special prayers and communal gatherings, as the country prepares to mark the end of the holy month.