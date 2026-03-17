Iran rejects Israel's claim of killing security chief Ali Larijani

Summary Israel’s Defence Minister Katz has said that Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani has been killed

(Web Desk) – Israel’s Defence Minister Katz has said that Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani has been killed, reported Al Jazeera.

There has been no comment from Iran yet.

Meanwhile, Iran media has said that a video message from Larijani would be broadcast soon, rejecting Israeli claim of his killing in an attack. But, a hand written note has been published on the X account of Larijani.

The note, also shared by Iranian state-linked media, commemorates Iranian sailors killed in a recent US attack, whose funeral was expected to take place today (Tuesday).

به مناسبت مراسم تشییع سلحشوران نیروی دریایی ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران: یاد آنان همواره در قلب ملت ایران خواهد بود و این شهادت‌ها بنیان ارتش جمهوری اسلامی را برای سالها در ساختار نیروهای مسلح استوار می‌نماید. ازخداوند متعال علو درجات برای این شهدای عزیز خواستارم. pic.twitter.com/dvTdhyDYbY — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) March 17, 2026

Earlier, Israel also claimed that it has killed the IRGC’s Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in an attack on Monday night.

Long regarded as a cautious and pragmatic figure within Iran’s political establishment, Ali Larijani has played a central role in shaping the country’s strategy, including during the recent US-Israeli conflict.

Born in 1958 in Najaf, Iraq, into a wealthy family originally from Amol, Larijani is part of a powerful political dynasty once dubbed by Time magazine as the “Kennedys of Iran.” His father was a respected religious scholar, and at the age of 20, Larijani married Farideh Motahari, the daughter of a close associate of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini.

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Larijani pursued a largely secular academic path. He earned a degree in mathematics and computer science before completing a doctorate in Western philosophy, with a focus on the work of Immanuel Kant.

Following the 1979 revolution, he joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) before transitioning into government roles. He later served as culture minister and went on to lead the state broadcaster, IRIB.

In 2005, Larijani was appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council and became Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, a role he held until stepping down in 2007.

He was elected to parliament in 2008 and went on to serve three consecutive terms as speaker, where he played an influential role in securing approval for the 2015 nuclear deal.

In August 2025, Larijani returned as secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, re-establishing himself as a key figure in Iran’s leadership.