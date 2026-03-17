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Israel claims IRGC's Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani is dead

Israel claims IRGC's Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani is dead
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Summary Israeli army said Soleimani’s killing is a “significant blow” to Iran’s “command-and-control structures” and pledged to “continue to act with force” against Iranian commanders

(Web Desk) – The Israeli army has claimed that it has killed the IRGC’s Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani in an attack on Monday night, reports Al Jazeera.

It said Soleimani’s killing is a “significant blow” to Iran’s “command-and-control structures” and pledged to “continue to act with force” against Iranian commanders.

Iran has not yet commented on the Israeli claim.

He began his military career in 1984 as a volunteer in the Basij during the Iran-Iraq War. He joined the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in 1982 and rose to the rank of company commander and then battalion commander during the war.

Soleimani served as the Commander of the Basij Organisation since 2019, giving him significant influence in enforcing the regime’s laws and ideals.

 

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