Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Shigeaki Mori, Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor embraced by Obama, dies at 88

Shigeaki Mori, Hiroshima atomic bomb survivor embraced by Obama, dies at 88
Updated on

Summary The image of Obama's arms wrapped around a tearful Mori at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park became a defining moment of that visit – the first ever by a sitting US president

TOKYO (Reuters) – Shigeaki Mori, the survivor of the Hiroshima atomic bombing whom former US President Barack ​Obama embraced during a historic visit to the ‌city in 2016, has died at 88, Jiji Press reported on Tuesday.

The image of Obama's arms wrapped around a tearful Mori at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park became a defining moment of that visit – the first ever by a sitting US president.

Mori was eight years old when the US dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, flattening the city on August 6, 1945 and knocking him unconscious with the force of its blast.

Thirty years later, Mori embarked on a multi-decade quest to find victims who were ‌cremated at his school playground. His work also identified 12 Americans who died in the bombing.

He died in a hospital in Hiroshima on March 14, Jiji reported.

Many nuclear bomb survivors – known as "hibakusha" in Japanese – despite their advanced age and dwindling numbers have tried to keep alive the legacies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the only two cities to ever suffer a nuclear attack. The cities have counted some 550,000 deaths from the attacks to date, including from illnesses related to acute radiation exposure.

Browse Topics
International

Related News

Nigel Farage declares war on the old order in his blueprint for Britain
Suspected suicide attacks kill at least 23 in Nigeria's Maiduguri
Securing the Strait of Hormuz: Tactics and threats
200 US troops wounded in seven countries during Iran war
Featured

Iran rejects Israel's claim of killing security chief Ali Larijani

PSX gains 837 points after steep decline

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression