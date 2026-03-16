Germany's Merz: We will not participate in Iran war

Summary Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Britain would not be drawn into a wider war in Iran

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Monday that Germany would not participate in the US-Israeli war against Iran.

"We lack the mandate from the United Nations, the European Union or NATO ⁠required under the Basic Law. It was therefore clear from the outset that this war is not a matter for NATO," Merz said at a news conference in Berlin.

"The United States of ⁠America and Israel did not consult us prior to this war either. As for Iran, there ⁠has never been a joint decision on the 'whether' of the matter. That ⁠is why the question of how Germany might become ⁠militarily involved here does not arise," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Britain would not be drawn into a wider war in Iran but would work with allies on a "viable collective plan" to reopen the key Strait of Hormuz, though he acknowledged that would not be a simple task.

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US President Donald Trump has heavily criticised Starmer for not initially supporting the US-Israeli strikes on Tehran, and said at the weekend that Britain, China, France, Japan and South Korea should send warships to the region to reopen the waterway.

Starmer told a press conference that reopening the strait was the ⁠only way to stabilise energy markets, and that he was talking to allies in Europe, the Gulf and the US on a plan to secure freedom of navigation.