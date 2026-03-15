Iran not seeking ceasefire or talks with US, says FM Araghchi

Summary He said that the Iranian government remained stable and strong enough to defend its people without entering negotiations

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran has not requested a ceasefire or negotiations with the United States and will continue defending itself as long as necessary amid the ongoing conflict.

In an interview with a foreign news outlet, Araghchi said that Iran had never asked Washington for a ceasefire or talks.

“We never asked for a ceasefire, and we have never asked even for negotiation. We are ready to defend ourselves as long as it takes,” he said, adding that Iran would continue its response until US President Donald Trump recognizes what he described as “an illegal war with no victory.”

Araghchi also criticized US actions in the region, calling them “a war of choice by President Trump and the US,” while rejecting suggestions that Iran was fighting for survival.

He said that the Iranian government remained “stable and strong enough” to defend its people without entering negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the regime is not in a war of survival, telling @margbrennan the regime is “stable and strong enough.”



“We don’t see any reason why we should talk with Americans, because we were talking with them when they decided to attack us, and… pic.twitter.com/AQdyeWBiFu — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 15, 2026

Despite ruling out ceasefire requests, the Iranian foreign minister said that diplomatic contacts with regional countries were continuing.

He added that Iran remained in regular communication with neighboring states including Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Araghchi said that Iran would welcome any initiative that could lead to a complete end to the war, while stressing that Tehran had not targeted civilians or residential areas in any country in the region.

Also Read: Trump warns of more strikes on Iran's Kharg Island, pressures allies to secure oil chokepoint

He also alleged that some attacks on regional targets could have been carried out using American-made drones, and suggested that Israel may be responsible for attacks on civilian targets in certain Arab countries.

Moreover, Araghchi criticized the United States, claiming it had been forced to seek assistance from China to help protect the vital Strait of Hormuz.

He said that the strategic waterway remained open to all countries except the US and its allies.

The Iranian foreign minister further claimed that US forces carried out attacks on Iran’s Kharg Island on Friday using HIMARS missile systems allegedly fired from areas near Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.