Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

India arrests another suspect in Bangladesh uprising leader's killing

India arrests another suspect in Bangladesh uprising leader's killing
Updated on

Summary Sharif Osman, a vocal India critic who took part in Bangladesh's 2024 mass uprising, was shot by masked assailants in Dhaka

KOLKATA (AFP) - Indian police said Sunday they had arrested a Bangladeshi man for allegedly helping two fellow nationals, accused of murdering a popular student leader in Dhaka, enter India illegally.

Sharif Osman Hadi, a vocal India critic who took part in Bangladesh's 2024 mass uprising, was shot by masked assailants in Dhaka on December 12 and later succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Singapore.

West Bengal police named Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain as the prime suspects in the killing and said they allegedly fled Bangladesh through the Haluaghat border with India shortly after Hadi's attack.

India arrested the pair on March 8 and they remain in police custody.

On Sunday, West Bengal's Special Task Force Superintendent Indrajit Sarkar told AFP that Philip Sangma had been arrested on suspicion of helping Masud and Hossain enter the state of West Bengal through its porous border.

Sangma was "held on Saturday for facilitating the illegal entry of the two prime suspects in the murder of Bangladeshi youth activist (Sharif Osman) Hadi," Sarkar said, adding that he appeared in a district court on Saturday before being remanded to police custody for a week.

Hadi's death set off violent protests in Bangladesh, with angry mobs torching several buildings, including two major newspapers deemed to favour India, as well as a prominent cultural institution.

The killing further strained ties between India and Bangladesh that had frayed since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the pro-democracy uprising and sought refuge in India.

India's foreign ministry has said it rejects "false narratives" about New Delhi's involvement in Hadi's killing.

In a sign of a potential thaw, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Bangladesh Nationalist Party for winning the first parliamentary elections since Hasina's exit.

Browse Topics
International India

Related News

A bus carrying Indian pilgrims plunges off a mountain road in Nepal, killing 7
Iran arrests dozens of people accused of being informants for Israel
After earlier returns, more Iranian female footballers abandon Australian asylum
Zelenskyy says Ukraine is waiting on US and Russia to set the next round of talks
Featured

Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank, health authorities say

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre

Islamabad airport to halt flights temporarily on March 16, PAA issues notice

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT