Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank, health authorities say

Summary A mother and father, ages 35 and 37, were​shot dead in the West Bank ​village of Tammun, along with two of their children ages 5 and ​7 while two other children in the ​household sustained injuries

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including two children, during a raid in the occupied West Bank ‌on Sunday, Palestinian health authorities said.

A mother and father, ages 35 and 37, were ​shot dead in the West Bank ​village of Tammun, along with two of their children ages 5 and ​7 while two other children in the ​household sustained injuries, Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli military said it was looking into the reports.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also said one Palestinian was killed in an attack by settlers ‌overnight on Saturday.

Israeli settlers in the West Bank are taking advantage of curbs on movement imposed during the war on Iran to attack Palestinians, with military roadblocks preventing ambulances reaching victims quickly, rights groups and medics say.

Settlers have killed at least five Palestinians in the West Bank since the United States and Israel began airstrikes against Iran on February 28, according to the Palestinian health ministry.