Sirens and 'loud explosions' heard in central Israel

Summary The Israeli channel said there are reports of debris falling in central Israel and that the Israeli ambulance service treated four people who were injured while heading to a shelter

(Web Desk) – Several loud explosions were reported in central Israel on Sunday as air-raid sirens sounded across the region following what Israeli media described as a missile attack from Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that debris fell in parts of central Israel during the incident. The Israeli ambulance service said four people were injured while moving toward shelters during the sirens. Later, the Israeli Home Front Command announced that the situation had ended.

Iran claims attacks on Israel and US bases

Earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had carried out strikes against Israel as well as three US military bases located in Iraq and Kuwait on Saturday.

In a statement, the IRGC said the “continuous sound of ambulance sirens” in Israel and official reports of increasing casualties showed the impact of its missiles on industrial areas in Tel Aviv.

The group also claimed that the Harir airbase in Erbil, Iraq, along with the Ali Al Salem and Arifjan bases in Kuwait that host US forces, were hit by Iranian missiles and drones.

Rising tensions in Iraq

Security conditions in Iraq have also worsened amid the escalating conflict. In addition to the recent attacks, there have been increasing strikes targeting US bases and facilities across the country.

The US Embassy has issued an advisory urging American citizens to leave Iraq immediately. Reports also suggest that some Iraqi armed factions have offered rewards of up to $100,000 for information about Americans in the country.

Attacks have been reported not only in Baghdad but also in other regions of Iraq, including the Kurdish north, where US military facilities and airports have reportedly come under fire. One French soldier was reportedly killed when a base was struck.

US media warning sparks criticism

Meanwhile, the head of the US broadcast regulator, Brendan Carr, warned American media outlets against spreading what he described as “hoaxes and news distortions” related to the war involving Iran. He also suggested that broadcasters should reconsider their coverage before upcoming license renewals.

The remarks quickly drew criticism from Democrats and free speech advocates, who argued that the warning could be interpreted as pressure on the media.

“This is a clear directive to provide positive war coverage or else licenses may not be renewed,” Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii wrote. “He’s not talking about late night shows, he’s talking about how a war is covered.”

If Trump doesn't like your coverage of the war, his FCC will pull your broadcast license.



That is flagrantly unconstitutional. https://t.co/Jp1Mk5EEJb — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) March 14, 2026

Senator Brian Schatz said the comments appeared to urge media outlets to provide favorable coverage of the war, while California Governor Gavin Newsom called the statement “blatantly unconstitutional.”

Aaron Terr, director of public advocacy at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, also criticized the remarks, saying the US Constitution does not allow the government to suppress information about ongoing conflicts.