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Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 62, police say

Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 62, police say
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Summary More than 2,000 families have been displaced across Kenya ⁠and intense rain was continuing in several regions

NAIROBI (Reuters) - A total of 62 people including eight children have died since heavy rains and flooding hit Kenya's capital Nairobi and other areas late last week, police said on Saturday.

The capital ⁠was the worst hit with 33 deaths, the force said in a statement on X that updated the official tally of casualties.

More than 2,000 families have been displaced across Kenya ⁠and intense rain was continuing in several regions, it added.

Also Read: Kenya flood toll rises to 181 as homes and roads are destroyed

Aid workers started pulling bodies from floodwaters ⁠across Nairobi last Saturday after overnight flash floods swept away dozens ⁠of cars and disrupted flights at East Africa's ⁠biggest airport.

A tally issued last Sunday put the death toll at 42.

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