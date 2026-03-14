Death toll from Kenyan floods rises to 62, police say

Summary More than 2,000 families have been displaced across Kenya and intense rain was continuing in several regions
NAIROBI (Reuters) - A total of 62 people including eight children have died since heavy rains and flooding hit Kenya's capital Nairobi and other areas late last week, police said on Saturday.
The capital was the worst hit with 33 deaths, the force said in a statement on X that updated the official tally of casualties.
More than 2,000 families have been displaced across Kenya and intense rain was continuing in several regions, it added.
Also Read: Kenya flood toll rises to 181 as homes and roads are destroyed
Aid workers started pulling bodies from floodwaters across Nairobi last Saturday after overnight flash floods swept away dozens of cars and disrupted flights at East Africa's biggest airport.
A tally issued last Sunday put the death toll at 42.