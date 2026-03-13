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Mother and three sons in custody over US embassy bomb in Norway

Mother and three sons in custody over US embassy bomb in Norway
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Summary The powerful early-morning blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) damaged the entrance ⁠to the embassy's consular section

OSLO (Reuters) - Three brothers and their mother have been remanded in police custody for up to four weeks on suspicion of taking part in the bombing of the US embassy in Oslo last ⁠week, a Norwegian court said in a ruling on Friday.

The US embassy was hit by an explosion on Sunday and police later said they had apprehended the suspects, accusing them of a "terror bombing" intended ⁠to kill or cause significant damage.

Also Read: Explosion at US embassy in Oslo may have been deliberate attack, police say

The powerful early-morning blast from an improvised explosive device (IED) damaged the entrance ⁠to the embassy's consular section but caused no injuries, Norwegian authorities have ⁠said.

One of the men has admitted to placing a ⁠device, while the three other suspects have denied involvement, their lawyers have said.

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