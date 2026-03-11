Iranian women's soccer squad member changes mind on Australia asylum offer, to return home

Summary A player and a support staff member accepted the government's open offer of aid.

(Reuters) - Australian police helped two more members of the Iranian women's soccer delegation slip their minders to claim asylum, but one has changed her mind and decided to go back to Iran, the country's interior minister said on Wednesday.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced in parliament the squad member's decision to return home, after five players from the team were granted asylum a day earlier.

A player and a support staff member accepted the government's open offer of aid on Tuesday evening.

"One of the two who had made the decision to stay last night had spoken to some of the teammates who had left, and had changed her mind," Burke told parliament.

"In Australia, people can change their minds; people can travel. And so, we respect the context in which she has made that decision."

It was not immediately clear who had decided to return to Iran.

Burke said the rest of the players have been moved to a safe location after the member contacted the Iranian embassy, giving away their location.

Concerns about the players' safety grew after Iranian state television labelled the team "wartime traitors" for refusing to sing the national anthem during the women's Asian Cup match in Australia earlier this month.

The two additional members of the delegation - 21-year-old striker Mohaddeseh Zolfi and support staffer Zahra Soltan Moshkehkar - were removed from the rest of the team with the aid of Australian Federal Police before they boarded a domestic flight to Sydney.

Before leaving the country, Australian officials separated the remaining team from their Iranian minders at Sydney airport and informed them of their options before they flew out of Australia. All those who made it to the airport elected to return to Iran.

"What we made sure of was that there was no rushing, there was no pressure. Everything was about ensuring the dignity for those individuals to make a choice," Burke said during a media briefing in Canberra.

Fear for families

Burke said some players had asked him about the possibility of aiding their family members to leave Iran.

"Obviously, when people are permanent residents, there are rights that they have in terms of sponsoring other family members. But all of it only becomes relevant if people can get out of Iran in the first place," he said.

Some discussed their options with family but declined the offer to remain in Australia. The team has since reached Kuala Lumpur on their way to Iran.

The Iranian team's campaign in the tournament started just as the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. They were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday.

A group of Iranians living in Australia gathered to protest against the Iranian government and surrounded the players' bus in Gold Coast when they left the hotel for the airport.

Many also turned up at the Sydney airport on Tuesday evening while they were being transferred to the international terminal, television footage showed.

The office of Iran's general prosecutor said on Tuesday the remaining members of the team were invited back to the country "with peace and confidence," Iranian media reported.

