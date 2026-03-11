Combatants in Mideast war trade more air strikes as Iran clamps down on dissent

Summary Overnight into Wednesday morning, millions of Israelis were repeatedly driven into bomb shelters as the military warned Iran had launched missiles toward Israel

DUBAI/TEL AVIV/WASHINGTON (Reuters/AFP) – The US and Israel traded air strikes with Iran's military across the Middle East as the besieged Tehran government warned its state security forces were ​ready with "fingers on the trigger" to confront any revival of anti-government protests.

Following an exchange of some of the heaviest bombardments in the region yet on Tuesday, the combatants renewed their attacks ‌on opposing targets in Israel, Lebanon and the Gulf early on Wednesday as the war stretched into its 12th day.

The conflict has effectively blocked vital shipping lanes through the Strait of Hormuz, halting the flow of one-fifth of the world's fossil energy supplies from the petroleum-rich Gulf.

But after a major surge in crude oil prices on Monday, global energy prices have tumbled and stock markets rebounded as investors bet that US President Donald Trump would seek to end the war soon.

Adding to market optimism, the International Energy Agency has proposed the largest release of oil reserves in its history to further stabilize crude prices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing officials familiar with the matter. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Nevertheless, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed to block oil shipments from the Gulf unless US and Israeli attacks ceased. And air strikes between the two sides showed no immediate ⁠sign of abatement.

The Revolutionary Guards said it fired missiles on Tuesday evening at Qatar's US-run Al Udeid base and the Al Harir base in Iraq's Kurdistan, followed by drone attacks on a gathering of US troops at ​Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates and Juffair naval base in Bahrain.

Early on Wednesday, Iranian state media reported another round of attacks was unleashed on US military installations in Bahrain.

A drone struck a major US diplomatic facility ​in Iraq on Tuesday but there were no injuries and everyone was accounted for, according to a US official and an internal State Department alert.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said it had received a report of an incident off the UAE coast, with the master of a vessel reporting it sustained damage from a suspected but unknown projectile.

IRANIAN MISSILE BARRAGE DRIVES ISRAELIS TO SHELTERS

Overnight into Wednesday morning, millions of Israelis were repeatedly driven into bomb shelters as the military warned Iran had launched missiles toward Israel, a sign that Tehran retains the capacity to strike Israel after nearly two weeks of hostilities.

The sound of explosions from air defences intercepting the rockets punctuated the pre-dawn darkness as air raid sirens blared and Israelis scrambled to safe rooms and shelters. There was no immediate word of whether any of the missiles reached the ground.

The latest attacks from Iran roughly coincided with a new Israeli barrage on Beirut aimed at rooting out the Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which has ‌fired into Israel from Lebanon in solidarity with the Tehran government.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the country has been targeted by a second Iranian missile attack in an hour, reported Al Jazeera.

The attacks set off alarms across central Israel, but were all intercepted.

There were no reports of casualties, it added.

The night before, Tehran residents reached by Reuters described what they called the war's most intense night of bombardment.

"It was like hell. They were bombing everywhere, every part of Tehran," a resident said by phone, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons. "My children are afraid to sleep now."

Ending the war quickly would appear to preclude toppling Iran's leadership, which held large-scale rallies on Monday in support of its newly named supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, a hardliner chosen to succeed his father, who was killed on the war's first day.

Many Iranians want change and some openly celebrated the death of the elder Khamenei, weeks after his security forces killed thousands of people to put down anti-government protests.

TEHRAN WARNS AGAINST PROTESTS

But there has been little sign of protest during the war, and Iran moved to clamp down further on internal dissent days after Trump exhorted Iranian citizens to seize an opportunity afforded by US and Israeli attacks to rise up and overthrow their government.

Fearing a revival of anti-government demonstrations, Iran's police Chief Ahmadreza Radan warned that "anyone taking into streets at the enemy's request will be confronted as an enemy not protestor."

"All our security forces have their fingers on the trigger," Radan told state television.

Iran also arrested dozens of people, including a foreign national, accused of spying for ⁠the country's "enemies," the Intelligence Ministry said on Tuesday.

The White House on Tuesday reiterated Trump's threat to hit Iran hard over moves by Tehran to stop the flow of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command said 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels had been "eliminated" near the strait on Tuesday.

More than 1,300 Iranian civilians have been killed since the US and Israeli air strikes began on February 28, according to Iran's UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani. He said nearly 8,000 homes have been destroyed, along with 1,600 "commercial and service centres" and dozens of medical, educational and energy-supply facilities.

Scores have also been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, while Iranian strikes on Israel have killed at least 11 people.

Iran has struck US military bases and diplomatic missions in Arab Gulf states but also hit hotels, closed airports and damaged oil infrastructure.

In addition to seven US soldiers killed in the conflict, the Pentagon on Tuesday estimated about 140 American troops have been wounded.

IRAN NOT SEEKING CEASEFIRE AS TRUMP STEPS UP THREATS

AFP adds: Iran remains defiant as fresh explosions thundered out in Tehran, insisting it is not seeking a ceasefire even as US President Donald Trump ups his threats surrounding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former top Revolutionary Guards commander and key figure after Khamenei´s killing, said in an English-language post on X: "Certainly we aren´t seeking a ceasefire."

1/ Certainly we aren't seeking a ceasefire. We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) March 10, 2026

"We believe the aggressor must be punished and taught a lesson that will deter them from attacking Iran again," he added.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had previously told a news conference that Tuesday would "be yet again our most intense day of strikes inside Iran – the most fighters, the most bombers".

Iranian attacks on shipping have closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, where a quarter of the world's seaborne oil and a fifth of all LNG normally pass, and Trump warned Iran against mining the strait in a post on his Truth Social platform.

ISRAELI MEDIA BLACKOUT HIDES IMPACT OF IRANIAN STRIKES: FM ARAGHCHI

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, in a post on social media, said that Iranian forces are inflicting severe damage on Israel, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of preventing the public from seeing the scale of the strikes.

His posts included an image that carries a text from an AFP news story. The AFP reported that the Israeli army has prohibited live broadcasts of the skyline during alarms for incoming missiles or drones.

Netanyahu doesn't want you to see how Iran's Powerful Armed Forces are punishing Israel for its aggression.



Here's what our men & women on the ground report: utter destruction caused by our missiles, panicked leaders, and air defenses in disarray. And we're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/PSnVSTcakE — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 10, 2026

Coverage of air defences intercepting missiles, a major feature during the early stages of the conflict and in the June 2025 war, is now banned, says the report. Filming near security sites is also restricted, though civilian damage can be shown if locations are withheld, it says.

Araghchi claimed that the strikes have caused “utter destruction,” with panicked Israeli leaders and air defences in disarray, adding: “And we’re just getting started.”