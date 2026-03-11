Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

North Korea says respects Iran's choice of new supreme leader: KCNA

North Korea says respects Iran's choice of new supreme leader: KCNA
Updated on

Summary The spokesperson accused Washington and Israel of violating Iran’s political system.

(Web Desk) - North Korea has announced its support for Iran’s appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s supreme leader and again denounced the “illegal” attack by the United States and Israel on Iran, state media reports.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Wednesday quoted a spokesperson from North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying that Pyongyang respected the choice of Iran to select Mojtaba Khamenei as supreme leader, the son of late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in a US-Israeli attack at the start of the war on 28 February.

“We respect the rights and choice of the Iranian people to elect their supreme leader,” Pyongyang’s unnamed Foreign Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The official went on to say the US and Israel are “destroying the regional peace and security foundations and escalating instability worldwide”.

The spokesperson accused Washington and Israel of violating Iran’s “political system and territorial integrity,” and attempting to “overthrow its social system”.

Such actions “deserve worldwide criticism and rejection as they can never be tolerated,” the official added.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions North Korea

Related News

Canada boosts security at US diplomatic buildings after shots fired at consulate
US destroys mine-laying vessels as Trump warns Iran over Strait of Hormuz
US lawmakers worry Trump may put 'boots on the ground' in Iran
North Korea condemns US, Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach