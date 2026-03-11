North Korea condemns US, Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal

Summary North Korea condemned US and Israeli attacks on Iran as illegal, warning they threaten regional peace and global stability, while also announcing a new cruise missile test.

PYONGYANG (Web Desk) - North Korea has declared the attacks carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran illegal, strongly condemning the actions and warning that such moves threaten peace and stability in the region.

According to a spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry, Pyongyang has denounced in the strongest terms the strikes conducted by the United States and Israel against Iran.

The spokesperson described the attacks as unlawful and said such actions are destroying peace and security in the region while also increasing instability at the global level.

Kim Jong Un warns US and Israel over Iran conflict

The spokesperson further stated that such statements and actions must be rejected and cannot be tolerated under any circumstances, emphasizing that aggressive steps of this nature only escalate tensions and undermine international stability.

North Korea also said it respects the right of the Iranian people to choose their new Supreme Leader, reiterating its support for Iran’s sovereignty and internal decision-making.

Meanwhile, North Korea carried out a cruise missile test, highlighting its ongoing military developments.

President Kim Jong Un said it is necessary to equip naval vessels with supersonic weapons to strengthen the country’s maritime defense capabilities.