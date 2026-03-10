Russia calls for calm as Putin speaks with Iran's Pezeshkian on US-Israeli attacks

Summary Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian discuss Middle East tensions in phone call as Russia urges swift de-escalation and political dialogue following escalating US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

MOSCOW/TEHRAN (Web Desk) – Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East, according to an official statement from the Kremlin.

The discussion focused on regional developments following the escalation triggered by joint military strikes by Israel and the United States against Iran. The Kremlin said both leaders continued exchanging views on the ongoing conflict and its implications for regional stability.

During the call, Putin reiterated Russia’s long-standing position that the crisis must be resolved through political and diplomatic channels. The Russian leader emphasised the need for a swift de-escalation to prevent further destabilisation across the Middle East.

According to the Kremlin’s readout of the conversation, Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for Russia’s support during the crisis. The Iranian president particularly acknowledged humanitarian assistance provided by Moscow to Iran as tensions intensified in recent weeks.

The latest conversation marked the second phone call between the two leaders this month, following an earlier exchange on March 6 as the regional crisis continued to unfold.

Rising tensions

The Middle East has seen a sharp surge in hostilities since February 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated strikes against Iranian targets. The attacks have reportedly resulted in nearly 1,300 deaths.

Among those killed was Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, a development that dramatically altered the political landscape in Tehran and intensified the confrontation between Iran and its adversaries.

In response to the strikes, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israeli territory as well as Gulf states hosting American military installations. The exchange of attacks has heightened fears of a wider regional conflict and has also unsettled global markets.

Diplomatic efforts by several countries have intensified amid concerns that the situation could spiral further if hostilities continue.

Lavrov-Araghchi call

The phone call between Putin and Pezeshkian came as Russia’s top diplomat also engaged in discussions with Iranian officials.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to exchange views on the worsening situation in the region, according to a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the regional environment had “sharply deteriorated” as a result of what it described as unprovoked aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran.

Lavrov reiterated Moscow’s stance in favour of quickly reducing tensions and returning to a political and diplomatic process to resolve the conflict. The Russian foreign minister also reaffirmed Moscow’s readiness to help facilitate negotiations, while taking into account the security interests of Iran and neighbouring countries in the region.

Trump-Putin call

The diplomatic exchanges occurred a day after Putin held a separate phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

According to a presidential aide, the Russian leader discussed both the war in Iran and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine during the call, emphasising the need for a rapid political and diplomatic settlement of the latest crisis.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed media reports suggesting that Putin and Trump may have discussed the possibility of Russia acting as a mediator in the Middle East conflict.

Speaking during a briefing in Moscow, Peskov said that since the beginning of the crisis, Putin had proposed several options that could allow Russia to assist in reducing tensions and encourage dialogue between the parties involved.

He added that Moscow has consistently signalled its willingness to support diplomatic initiatives aimed at stabilising the region while maintaining dialogue with all sides involved in the conflict.