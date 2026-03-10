UN condemns attack on girls' school in Iran, calls for independent investigation

UN expresses deep concern over the deadly attack on a girls’ school in Iran, calls for independent investigation, protection of civilians, and respect for international law

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - The United Nations has expressed serious concern over the recent attack on a girls’ school in Iran.

At a press briefing, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s spokesperson Stephane Dujarric described reports of students being killed in the attack as deeply regrettable and emphasized that an independent investigation into the school attack is necessary.

UN chief calls for immediate cessation of hostilities in Middle East

He stated that attacks on civilians in the Middle East are deplorable, noting that strikes on civilian infrastructure and the resulting displacement of people are particularly alarming.

Dujarric added that attacks on energy facilities must not occur, urging all parties to respect international humanitarian law.

He emphasized the importance of reducing tensions through diplomatic efforts.