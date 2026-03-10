US designates Afghanistan as 'State Sponsor of Wrongful Detention'

Rubio said that it is not safe for Americans to travel to Afghanistan because of the risk of being unjustly detained

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday censured Afghanistan over its detention of American citizens, a move that could lead to a ban on US passport holders traveling to the country.

Rubio said in a statement he was designating Afghanistan's Taliban government as a "state sponsor of wrongful detention," demanding that Kabul release all US citizens detained in the country, including Mahmood Habibi and Dennis Coyle.

"The Taliban continues to use terrorist tactics, kidnapping individuals for ransom or to seek policy concessions. These despicable tactics need to end," he said, adding that he had concluded it was not safe for Americans to travel to the country because of the risk of being unjustly detained.

The US is also seeking the return of the remains of Paul Overby, an author who was last seen close to Afghanistan's border with Pakistan in 2014, two sources familiar with the situation said.

The sources said the US could restrict the use of US passports for travel to Afghanistan if it does not meet the US demands. Such a passport restriction is currently only in place for North Korea.

Rubio, on February 27, issued the same determination against Iran, the first country to be designated under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September. Rubio warned the US could restrict travel to Iran over its detention of US citizens, but has not imposed any restrictions. The US and Israel launched a war against Iran the day after the determination was announced.

