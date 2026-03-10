Putin pledges 'unwavering support' to Iran's new supreme leader

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed strong support for Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following the death of his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent US-Israeli strikes.

In a message addressed to Tehran’s new leader, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s continued support for Iran during the ongoing regional tensions.

“I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” the Russian leader said, adding that Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner to Iran.

Putin also acknowledged the challenges facing Mojtaba Khamenei as he assumes leadership during a period of conflict. “At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” he said.

