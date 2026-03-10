Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Putin pledges 'unwavering support' to Iran's new supreme leader

Putin pledges 'unwavering support' to Iran's new supreme leader

World

Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s continued support for Iran during the ongoing regional tensions.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

MOSCOW (Dunya News) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed strong support for Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, following the death of his father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in recent US-Israeli strikes.

In a message addressed to Tehran’s new leader, Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s continued support for Iran during the ongoing regional tensions.

“I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,” the Russian leader said, adding that Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner to Iran.

Putin also acknowledged the challenges facing Mojtaba Khamenei as he assumes leadership during a period of conflict. “At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” he said.
 

Related Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions
US-Iran Tensions
Russia



Related News