Human Rights Watch says Israel used white phosphorus in residential areas of Lebanon

LONDON (Dunya News) - Israel used white phosphorus in residential areas of southern Lebanon earlier this month, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report while calling it a violation of international humanitarian law.

According to the report, seven images were verified showing white phosphorus shells being fired over a residential town, with at least two homes catching fire.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 3.

HRW researcher Ramzi Kaiss said the Israeli military’s use of white phosphorus in populated areas is unlawful and deeply alarming, warning that it could have serious consequences for civilians.

He added that the incendiary effects of white phosphorus can cause death or severe injuries that may lead to lifelong suffering.

The rights group said it verified seven images and geolocated the site of the attack, which show white phosphorus dispersing in the air following an aerial burst, while civil defense workers attempted to extinguish fires in homes and a vehicle.

White phosphorus ignites upon contact with oxygen and can set fire to houses, farmland, and civilian infrastructure.

Under international law, the use of white phosphorus in airburst attacks over populated areas is considered unlawful.