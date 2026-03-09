Russia's Putin congratulates Mojtaba Khamenei on becoming Iran's new supreme leader

Putin says the new Iranian leader assumes office at a time when the country is facing significant challenges

MOSCOW (Web Desk) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Mojtaba Khamenei on his appointment as Iran’s new Supreme Leader, according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Monday.

In a congratulatory telegram, Putin said the new Iranian leader assumes office at a time when the country is facing significant challenges.

He expressed confidence that Mojtaba Khamenei would continue the legacy of his father and guide the nation through difficult circumstances.

“Now, when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your work in this high office will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,” the Kremlin statement quoted Putin as saying.

“I am confident that you will honorably continue your father’s work and unite the Iranian people in the face of severe trials.”

Mojtaba Khamenei succeeds his father as Iran's Supreme Leader

Putin also reaffirmed Russia’s support for Iran, stressing that Moscow would remain a dependable partner for Iran.

He emphasized Russia’s solidarity with the Iranian people and expressed hope that the new leader would succeed in addressing the challenges ahead.

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, has become the third Supreme Leader in the history of the Islamic Republic.

His appointment was also welcomed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who described it as a move that would help strengthen national unity.

The position had previously been held for nearly four decades by Mojtaba’s father, Ali Khamenei.

The long-serving leader died at the age of 86 after a joint US–Israel airstrike targeted his residence in Tehran on February 28.