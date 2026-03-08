Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Two Kuwaiti interior ministry officers killed 'while performing duties'

World

Kuwait has been intercepting drones and ⁠missiles launched from Iran following U.S. and Israeli ⁠attacks on the Islamic Republic.

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait's interior ministry said on Sunday ⁠that two of its officers were killed "while performing duties," according to a post on X.

The ministry said both were “from the personnel of the General Department for Land Border Security, who were martyred while performing their duty as part of the national missions entrusted to the Ministry of Interior”.

It did not provide details on the ⁠circumstances of their deaths, but Kuwait has been intercepting drones and ⁠missiles launched from Iran following U.S. and Israeli ⁠attacks on the Islamic Republic.
 

