Two Kuwaiti interior ministry officers killed 'while performing duties'

CAIRO (Reuters) - Kuwait's interior ministry said on Sunday ⁠that two of its officers were killed "while performing duties," according to a post on X.

The ministry said both were “from the personnel of the General Department for Land Border Security, who were martyred while performing their duty as part of the national missions entrusted to the Ministry of Interior”.

بيان (10) من وزارة الداخلية



وَلَا تَحْسَبَنَّ الَّذِينَ قُتِلُوا فِي سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ أَمْوَاتًا ۚ بَلْ أَحْيَاءٌ عِندَ رَبِّهِمْ يُرْزَقُونَ



وزارة الداخلية تنعي شهيدي الواجب

المقدم ركن / عبدالله عماد الشراح

الرائد / فهد عبدالعزيز المجمد



تنعى وزارة الداخلية شهيدي الواجب المقدم… pic.twitter.com/3S45Q0QQx9 — وزارة الداخلية (@Moi_kuw) March 8, 2026

It did not provide details on the ⁠circumstances of their deaths, but Kuwait has been intercepting drones and ⁠missiles launched from Iran following U.S. and Israeli ⁠attacks on the Islamic Republic.

