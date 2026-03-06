Trump says there will be no deal with Iran except 'unconditional surrender'

US president says that he wants to be ⁠involved in choosing the next leader of Iran

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - US President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no deal struck with Iran except "unconditional surrender," a week after ⁠launching war with Israel against Tehran.

"After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly ⁠to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction," Trump said in a social media ⁠post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy.

Trump told ⁠Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be ⁠involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.

Earlier, Trump said it would be a "waste of time" currently to consider sending US ground troops into Iran, dismissing the Iranian foreign minister's warning that such a move would spell disaster for invaders.

Trump says not currently considering US ground forces in Iran

"It's a waste of time. They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," he told NBC by telephone, adding that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's earlier remark that Iran was ready for a US or Israeli ground invasion was a "wasted comment."

Trump also indicated he is keen to see Iran's leadership structure removed and that "we want to go in and clean out everything" quickly.

"We don't want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period," he said. He added that he had ideas for a new leader but declined to name anyone.

Heavy attacks were reported in Tehran on Friday after Israel said it was hitting "regime infrastructure" in a "new phase" of the war it launched with the US against Iran.

The violence has also spread to the Indian Ocean, where a US submarine sank an Iranian naval ship off the coast of Sri Lanka.