Trump says not currently considering US ground forces in Iran

Trump also indicated he is keen to see Iran's leadership structure removed

WASHINGTON (AFP) - President Donald Trump said it would be a "waste of time" currently to consider sending US ground troops into Iran, dismissing the Iranian foreign minister's warning that such a move would spell disaster for invaders.

"It's a waste of time. They've lost everything. They've lost their navy. They've lost everything they can lose," he told NBC by telephone, adding that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's earlier remark that Iran was ready for a US or Israeli ground invasion was a "wasted comment."

Trump also indicated he is keen to see Iran's leadership structure removed and that "we want to go in and clean out everything" quickly.

"We don't want someone who would rebuild over a 10-year period," he said. He added that he had ideas for a new leader but declined to name anyone.

Trump said earlier he would "have to be involved" in the appointment of Iran's next leader after US-Israeli strikes killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei when the conflict began on Saturday.

Heavy attacks were reported in Tehran on Friday after Israel said it was hitting "regime infrastructure" in a "new phase" of the war it launched with the US against Iran.

The conflict, now in its seventh day, has seen Iran target Israel, the Gulf states, Cyprus, Turkey, and Azerbaijan. The violence has also spread to the Indian Ocean, where a US submarine sank an Iranian naval ship off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Trump backs Kurds

Trump has called on Iranian Kurdish forces in Iraq to intensify their attacks against Iran, further escalating the ongoing Middle East conflict.

Speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Trump expressed support for Iranian Kurdish militias in Iraq, stating: “I think it’s wonderful that they want to do that, I'd be all for it.” These militias, based along the Iran-Iraq border in Iraqi Kurdistan, have been in consultations with the US on launching attacks on Iran’s western security forces.

Security sources reported two Iranian drone strikes on an opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan on Thursday, underscoring the growing violence. Iranian Kurdish forces have been training for such operations to weaken Iran’s military while US and Israeli airstrikes target Iranian installations.

US role in Iran’s future leadership

Trump also indicated the US should play a part in determining Iran’s next leader following the recent assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. “We’re going to have to choose that person along with Iran. We’re going to have to choose that person,” Trump said.

However, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth later stated there was no change in the US military’s objectives in Iran, despite Trump’s comments. “There’s no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we’re trying to achieve,” Hegseth clarified.

US economy faces strain

Despite limited support for the conflict at home, Trump dismissed concerns over rising gasoline prices, which have been exacerbated by the disruption of energy supplies. The escalating tensions caused a sharp drop in US stock prices on Thursday, with oil prices surging amid the global disruption. Countries dependent on global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies have faced widespread shortages, while logistics and air transport are in disarray.

Azerbaijan prepares for retaliation

Azerbaijan has warned it will retaliate for alleged Iranian missile strikes, claims that Iran has rejected. Drones crossed Azerbaijan's border and injured four people in the Nakhchivan exclave. President Ilham Aliyev condemned the attacks, vowing not to tolerate such "unprovoked acts of terror and aggression."

Hezbollah Issues Warning to Israel

In Lebanon, Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia, warned Israeli residents to evacuate towns near the border. The militia vowed to retaliate against Israeli military aggression, accusing Israel of violating Lebanese sovereignty and targeting civilians.

Prolonged conflict preparation

US officials, including Hegseth and Admiral Brad Cooper, stated the US military is well-stocked with munitions for a sustained campaign. Hegseth emphasised that Iran’s miscalculation of US resolve would be costly.

The Pentagon’s Operation Epic Fury focuses on destroying Iran’s offensive missile systems, missile production facilities, and naval capabilities. Cooper confirmed claims that US forces had struck at least 30 Iranian ships and destroyed several missile launchers.

Casualties Mount in Iran and Lebanon

The human cost of the conflict continues to rise, with at least 1,230 people reported dead in Iran, including 175 schoolchildren killed in a primary school attack in Minab. In Lebanon, 77 have died, and thousands of residents have fled southern Beirut following Israeli evacuation warnings.

As the situation intensifies, the region braces for further escalation and retaliatory actions.

